Light rain, thunder likely to hit parts of Rajasthan on Friday, Saturday

Jaipur, Feb 28 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan are likely to witness light rain accompanied by thunder on Friday and Saturday, the local meteorological department said.

Radheshyam Sharma, in-charge of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, said that due to the effect of a low pressure system over western Rajasthan and its surrounding areas, there is a possibility of light rain accompanied by thunder and strong winds in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions on Friday.

Light rain and thunder are likely to hit some parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur and the Shekhawati region on Saturday as well, while the weather is likely to remain dry in most of the remaining parts of the state, the official said.

The weather is likely to remain dry across Rajasthan for the next four to five days after Sunday, Sharma said.

There is a possibility that the minimum temperature will dip by 2-4 degrees Celsius in parts of the state in the coming days.

According to the weather department, Anta in Baran recorded the lowest minimum temperature on Friday at 15.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Ganganagar at 15.6 degrees, Sirohi 15.7 degrees, Alwar 16 degrees, Lunkaransar 16.2 degrees, Dabok 16.5 degrees, Karauli-Dausa 16.6 degrees, while Chittorgarh recorded a low of 16.9 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in the other cities ranged from 17.1 degrees Celsius to 20.5 degrees Celsius on Friday morning. PTI AG ARI