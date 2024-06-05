Light rain, thunderstorms likely in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Very light rain and thunderstorms are likely in parts of Delhi on Wednesday while heatwave conditions will persist in a few places, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 43 degrees Celsius, it said.

The humidity level was recorded at 33 per cent at 10 am.

The IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky during the day with the possibility of very light rains accompanied with gusty winds. Thunderstorms, lightning and dust storms are likely at isolated places, it said.

More rain is expected in the days to come.