Light rain to bring down temperatures in Rajasthan: Met department

Jaipur, Apr 26 (PTI) Light rain with thunderstorms is likely to bring some relief from the scorching heat in several areas of Rajasthan on Saturday, a Met department spokesperson said.

A new western disturbance is likely to cause thunder, light rain and strong winds with a speed of 40-50 kilometre per hour in some parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur and Kota divisions, he said.

At the same time, due to the eastern winds becoming effective in the first week of May and a second western disturbance becoming active, there will be increased thunderstorms and rain bringing down the temperature, the Met spokesperson said.

The weather remained dry in Rajasthan in the 24 hours till Saturday morning. Heatwave was recorded at some places in Jaipur and Bikaner divisions.

The highest maximum temperature was recorded at 44.5 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 6.3 degrees more than normal. The highest minimum temperature was 29.9 degrees Celsius in Nagaur.