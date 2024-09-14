Light to moderate rainfall across parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur: Light to moderate rains occurred at some places of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the meteorological department said.

Sepau in Dholpur logged the highest rainfall of 32 mm, followed by 17 mm in Sanchore of Jalore in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday, the department said.

According to the weather office, the weather is likely to remain mainly dry in most parts of the state for the with light to moderate rain at a few places in eastern Rajasthan from September 14 to 17.