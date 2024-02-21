Light rainfall expected late night in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The IMD has predicted light rainfall in some parts of Delhi late Wednesday night with the city recording a maximum temperature of 26.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal.

Advertisment

The air quality settled in the 'poor' category, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The humidity fluctuated between 95 per cent and 37 per cent during the day, according to the IMD.

The minimum temperature settled at 12.2 degrees Celsius in the morning.

Advertisment

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the 'poor' category with a reading of 245, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The MeT has forecast partly cloudy sky for Thursday, while the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle around 11 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI COR SJJ CK