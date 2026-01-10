Light rains accompany chilly weather in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) Intense cold conditions were experienced in Rajasthan where night temperatures at most of the places was below 10 degrees Celsius. The chilly conditions were accompanied by light rain showers on Friday.

Jaisalmer recorded the lowest temperature at 4.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, followed by Sirohi where temperatures dipped to 4.9 degrees. Vanasthali in Tonk and Dausa also recorded a minimum temperature of 5 and 5.3 degrees, respectively, according to the Met department.

The desert state's hill station Mount Abu recorded a night temperature of 5.7 degrees, while Ganganagar and Nagaur recorded a low of 5.8 degrees.

Pilani, Bikaner, and Fatehpur (Sikar) experienced cooler nights as well, with temperatures between 6.1 and 7.6 degrees Celsius. The night temperature in Jaipur was 9.2 degrees Celsius.

Adding to the chill, light rains fell across several areas.

Jhunjhunu recorded the most 5 mm of rainfall. Pilani in Jhunjhunu received 4.2 mm, and Fatehpur and Laxmangarh in Sikar saw 2 mm of rain each, while Tapukda and Tijara in Alwar recorded 1 mm.

Less showers were reported at a few other places in the 24 hour period ending at 8:30 AM on Friday. PTI SDA SKY SKY