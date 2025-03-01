Light rains in Delhi, min temperature at 16.6 deg C

New Delhi, March 1 (PTI) The national capital saw light rain on Saturday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 16.6 degrees Celsius, 4.1 notches above the seasonal average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a cloudy skies with intermittent drizzle throughout the day, with maximum temperature expected to reach 17 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded 2 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Saturday. Rainfall measurements at various weather stations included 1.8 mm at Safdarjung, 1.0 mm at Palam, and 4 mm at Pitampura.

At 8.30 am, the humidity level stood at 92 percent.

The air quality at 9 am was recorded in the 'moderate' category, with an AQI of 126, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

As per AQI standards, a reading between 0-50 is considered 'good',51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.