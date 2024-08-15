Light rains in Delhi on I-Day, maximum temperature at 34 deg C

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The national capital received light rains at several places on Thursday as the maximum temperature settled at 34 degrees Celsius, which is normal for the season, the weather office said.

A cloudy sky, light showers and high humidity greeted dignitaries and the general public at the Red Fort when they gathered there in the morning to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on the 78th Independence Day.

Despite moderate winds sweeping across the Red Fort's ramparts, high humidity caused some discomfort to many, who were seen cooling them with hand-held fans.

The city received light rains again in the evening. The Safdarjung observatory recorded 3.2 mm rainfall from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, while the Lodhi Road observatory recorded 7.4 mm rainfall.

Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 27.2 degree Celsius, normal for the season, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 33 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

The humidity oscillated between 92 per cent and 98 per cent.

The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 71 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".