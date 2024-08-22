Light rains in parts of Himachal, 56 roads closed

Shimla, Aug 22 (PTI) There was light rainfall in some parts of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday and 56 roads are closed in the state due to the ongoing downpour, officials said on Thursday.

According to the state emergency operation centre, 139 people have died in rain-related incidents so far since the onset of the monsoon season on June 27 and the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,195 crore.

Among the districts, the highest number of 18 roads are closed in Mandi, followed by 13 in Shimla, 11 in Kullu, 10 in Kangra, two in Kinnaur and once each in Una and Sirmaur.

Rainfall has also disrupted 10 power and five water supply schemes in the state, the emergency operation centre said.

The local meteorological office issued a 'yellow' alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning in isolated places of the state from Sunday onwards.

There has been intermittent light rainfall in a few parts of Himachal Pradesh since Wednesday evening. Palampur has recorded 11 mm of downpour, Dharamshala 10.4 mm, Jogindernagar 9 mm and Dalhousie 7 mm.

Keylong in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place in the state at a low of 9.8 mm degrees Celsius while Una was hottest with a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius. PTI BPL IJT IJT