Light rains in parts of Uttarakhand bring respite from scorching heat

Dehradun, Jun 19 (PTI) Various places in Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, received light showers on Wednesday after a prolonged dry spell bringing relief to people from the scorching heat.

The maximum temperature in Dehradun, which had shot up to around 40 degrees Celsius by Wednesday afternoon, plummeted sharply with the rains, preceded by gusty winds.

The plain areas will witness a drop of around 2-4 degrees and the hills around 4-6 degrees Celsius due to Wednesday's rains, the MeT office said.

It is likely to hover around 38-39 degrees C in Dehradun on Thursday, it said. Rains continue to lash various places in both Garhwal and Kumaon regions including Dehradun, Tehri and Pithoragarh, it said.

With little rain this summer, temperatures in Dehradun crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark on various occasions.