Light rains recorded in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 9 (PTI) Light to moderate rainfall was recorded in some parts of Rajasthan during the last 24 hours, as per the IMD data.

Most parts of the state have got relief from the heat as the maximum and minimum temperatures have dropped by one to two degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, during the last 24 hours, 28.2 mm of rain was recorded in Jaisalmer, 25.3 mm in Udaipur, 23 mm in Chhoti Sadri of Pratapgarh, 22 mm in Sarada of Udaipur, 20 mm in Nimbahera of Chittorgarh, 16 mm in Railmagra, 13 mm in Hurda of Rajsamand, 13 mm in Desuri of Pali, 13 mm in Gogunda of Bhilwara, 12 mm in Dungla of Udaipur, 11 mm in Gangarar of Chittorgarh, 11 mm in Amet of Rajsamand. Several other places recorded 1 to 10 mm of rainfall.

According to the spokesperson of the department, due to the effect of a western disturbance in the state, the temperature in many cities including Ganganagar, Bikaner, Phalodi, Kota, Sikar, Jaisalmer, Churu was recorded below normal.

Radheshyam Sharma, in charge of Jaipur Meteorological Center, said that in the coming days, there is a possibility of rain with a storm in Kota of the south-eastern parts of the state, Udaipur of Udaipur division, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Banswara and Jhalawar.

He added there is a possibility of an increase in temperature by one to two degrees Celsius in most of the cities of the state.