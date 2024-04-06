Light rains, thunder in several areas of Rajasthan

Jaipur: Light rains and thunder were recorded in several areas of Rajasthan during the last 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, light rains with thunder have been recorded in some parts of Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions. Maximum rainfall of 14 mm each has been recorded in Ajmer, Jaisalmer, and Bhopalgarh.

Cloudy sky and light rains have been continuing in many parts of the state for the last two days.

During this period, the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 37.8 degrees Celsius in Vanasthali Tonk. Due to the changed weather, the maximum temperature is being recorded lower than normal.