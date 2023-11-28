Light showers forecast in Vidarbha region

Nagpur, Nov 28 (PTI) The weather department on Tuesday warned of light to moderate rains in Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur and Amravati districts in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra in the next two days.

Several districts in the region including Nagpur received unseasonal showers during the day.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Nagpur issued a `yellow alert' for Nagpur, Wardha, Chandrapur and Amravati for the next two days.

Yellow alert denotes a likelihood of light to moderate rain.

The RMC release also warned of thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places in these four districts. PTI CLS KRK