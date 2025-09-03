Light showers in Delhi, more rain likely; IMD issues green, yellow alerts

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) With clear skies on Wednesday, parts of Delhi received light showers, and more rainfall has been forecast for the day, with the weather department issuing green and yellow alerts for different areas.

Parts of South and Southeast Delhi, among other areas, received showers, with more rainfall forecast for the day by the IMD. In its nowcast update, the IMD said an intense spell was likely over Delhi and NCR.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees below normal, with the weather office predicting moderate rain. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 97 per cent.

The city's primary weather station at Safdarjung reported 19.8 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am. Palam recorded 9.1 mm, Lodhi Road 11.4 mm, Ridge 28.2 mm, and Ayanagar 5.7 mm rainfall.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 32 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The air quality was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 52. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NSM SSJ HIG