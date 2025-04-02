Light showers in Mumbai bring respite from heat

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to a cloudy sky and humid morning on Wednesday as light showers in the previous night brought some respite from the sweltering heat.

The Colaba observatory of the India Meteorological Department recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius which was 1.8 degrees above normal. The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius which was 2.8 degrees above normal.

The Colaba observatory did not record any rainfall. However, traces of rainfall were recorded by the Santacruz observatory.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert (moderate rainfall) for Mumbai for Wednesday with a warning of thunderstorm and lightning.