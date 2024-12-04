Light showers in parts of Mumbai, Maharashtra

Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded light rains with the city clocking a minimum temperature of over 25 degrees Celsius.

The skies over the city have been cloudy since Tuesday.

The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius while the Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

Some parts of the city recorded light rains.

"Moisture incursion" due to cyclone Fengal brought the rains, the IMD said. PTI PR KRK