Light showers likely over parts of Jharkhand on Dec 8, 9

Ranchi, Dec 7 (PTI) Jharkhand is likely to experience cloudy weather, with the possibility of light showers on Sunday and Monday, an official said.

The minimum temperature is likely to increase by 3-4 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours, while the maximum temperature may drop by one to two degrees Celsius due to a change in weather, he said.

Garhwa was the coldest in the state at 7.6 degrees Celsius, while state capital Ranchi shivered at 9.8 degrees Celsius.

"The minimum temperature may rise by 3-4 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours due to cloudy weather with the possibility of light rain on Sunday," Abhishek Anand, in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, told PTI.

He said that light rain is expected in the western parts of Jharkhand on Sunday, while light to moderate rainfall is likely across the state on Monday, barring its northwestern parts, he said.

Anand said that the changes in weather would be caused by a circulation formed under the influence of a western disturbance.

The system is approaching towards Jharkhand and it would also attract moisture from the Bay of Bengal, which would lead to light to moderate rainfall in isolated pockets of the state, he said. PTI SAN ACD