Light snow, rain forecast for Himachal from Jan 16-20

Shimla, Jan 14 (PTI) Amid a continuing cold dry spell in Himachal Pradesh, the local Meteorological station on Wednesday predicted light to moderate rains or snow at isolated places in the mid and higher hills from January 16 to 20.

A yellow alert for dense fog in the lower hills was also issued for January 15.

A fresh Western Disturbance lies over the Western Himalayan region, and as a result, light to moderate rains or snow are expected at isolated places in the mid and higher hills from January 16 to 20, according to the MeT station forecast.

The region had a dry day, but intense cold wave conditions prevailed, even as minimum temperatures rose marginally. Tabo recorded a low of minus 5.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Kukumseri at minus 4.9 degrees Celsius and Kalpa at 0.2 degrees Celsius.

Mercury stayed close to the freezing point at many places. Solan, Sundernagar, Berthin, and Bhuntar reported lows of 0.5 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees Celsius, and 0.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Maximum temperatures fluctuated slightly and remained above normal at many locations. Bajaura was the hottest in the state, with a high of 23.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Solan at 23 degrees Celsius.

The state capital, Shimla, recorded a high of 17.0 degrees Celsius and had a pleasant day with bright sunshine, with people seen basking in the sun. Key tourist destinations of Dharamshala and Manali recorded maximum temperatures of 19.1 degrees Celsius and 14.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI BPL HIG HIG