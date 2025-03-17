Light snow, rain in parts of Himachal; Met predicts wet spell till March 21

Shimla: Isolated areas in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received light snow while the low and the middle hills witnessed light rain on Monday, the local Met office said.

Except Tuesday, the state will be under a wet spell till Friday, it added.

Kalpa has received 17.9 cm of snow, Sangla 8.6 cm and Gondla 1 cm since Sunday evening. Thunderstorms were observed in Shimla, Jubbarhatti, Kangra, Sundernagar, Jot and Bhuntar.

Shallow fog reduced visibility to about 800 metres in parts of Mandi district while gusty winds swept Seobagh, Neri, Kotkhai and Bilaspur.

Bhabhanagar received 21.6 mm of rain, followed by Baghi (19.5 mm), Sandhole (19 mm), Bijahi (14 mm), Bhuntar (11.9 mm), Seobagh (11.2 mm), Kufri (11 mm), Theog (10 mm), Slapper (9 mm) and Sangla (8.2 mm).

Shimla recorded 6.1 mm of rain and Manali 6 mm.

The Met office has predicted light rain and snow at isolated places of Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur and the higher reaches of Chamba from Wednesday to Friday.

It has forecast a dry weather in the state on Tuesday.

Keylong was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of minus 5.1 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh has received 75.6 mm of rain from March 1 to 17 against a normal of 63.8 mm.