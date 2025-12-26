Srinagar: The minimum temperatures improved at most places in Kashmir owing to overcast conditions, providing residents slight relief from cold conditions, officials said on Friday.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 0.2 degrees Celsius, over two degrees up from minus 2.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night, the officials said.

Central Kashmir's tourist resort of Sonamarg was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir with a low of minus 4.7 degrees Celsius, though up from minus 7.3 degrees Celsius.

Following closely, north Kashmir's ski resort of Gulmarg was the second coldest place at minus 4.5 degrees Celsius.

The minimum at Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, in south Kashmir, settled at a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, up from minus 4.4 degrees Celsius on the previous night.

Qazigund recorded a low of 0.2 degrees Celsius, Kokernag 0.8 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 2.4 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has forecast generally dry weather in Kashmir till December 28. However, spells of wet weather are likely around New Year's Eve and light snow at isolated higher reaches is likely on December 29.

There is a possibility of light rain in the plains and light snow in the higher reaches from December 30 to January 1, the weather office said.