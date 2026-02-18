Light snow, rainfall likely in higher reaches of Himachal on Feb 23

Shimla, Feb 18 (PTI) The meteorological office here on Wednesday forecast light snow and rainfall in isolated areas in the mid and higher hills of Himachal Pradesh on February 23 (Monday), also predicting that the weather would remain mostly dry during the rest of the week.

Minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3 degrees in the next couple of days while maximum temperatures could witness a drop of 4-5 degrees in next 24 hours, the MeT office said.

Dark convective clouds overcast the sky in state capital Shimla on Wednesday.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district witnessed the coldest night, recording a minimum temperature of minus 5.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Tabo at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, while Una recorded the highest day temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius.

Himachal received 14.4 mm rainfall against a normal of 60 mm in Feruary so far, a deficit of 76 per cent, while the seasonal deficit from January 1 till date stood at 30 per cent. PTI BPL ARB ARB