Light snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal, minus 5.2 deg C in Lahaul-Spiti's Tabo

Shimla: Tribal areas and other higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh received light snowfall while isolated showers occurred in the adjoining valley areas, officials said on Sunday.

On Saturday night, Gondla in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti received 6 cm of snow, followed by Kothi, Khadrala, Keylong, Shilaroo (5 cm each), Jot 4 cm, Kalpa 0.8 cm and Kukumseri 0.5 cm, the local Met office said on Sunday.

Higher reaches of Manali in Kullu and Bharmaur in Chamba also witnessed snowfall. Snowfall started in the higher hills of Sirmaur district on Sunday evening.

Intermittent light rains were witnessed in some parts of the state.

Sarahan received 18.1 mm of rain followed by Rohru 15 mm, Nahan 7.8 mm, Manali 5 mm, Poanta Sahib 4.8 mm, Kasauli 4.5 mm, Dhaulakuan and Berthin 4 mm each, Seobagh 3.8 mm and Bhuntar 3 mm.

Moderate fog was witnessed in Sundernagar and shallow fog in Mandi and Kalpa. The Met has cautioned people of dense fog at isolated places in low hills and plains areas in seven out of 12 districts till Wednesday.

Tabo was the coldest place at night, recording a low of minus 5.2 degree Celsius. There was an appreciable change in the maximum temperatures which remained below normal and Una was hottest during the day with a high of 16.8 degrtee Celsius.

The Met office has predicted moderate rain in low and plains areas, and snow in isolated areas in middle and high hills on Sunday.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of January 14, the MeT said, predicting light rain and snow in isolated places in mid and high hills on Thursday and Friday.