Light snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: Tribal areas and other higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh received light snowfall while isolated showers occurred in the adjoining valley areas, officials said on Sunday.

On Saturday night, Gondla in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti received 6 cm of snow, followed by Kothi, Khadrala, Keylong, Shilaroo (5 cm each), Jot 4 cm, Kalpa 0.8 cm and Kukumseri 0.5 cm, the local Met office said on Sunday.

Higher reaches of Manali in Kullu and Bharmaur in Chamba also witnessed snowfall.

Intermittent light rains were witnessed in some parts of the state. Sarah received 18.1 mm of rain followed by Rohru 15 mm, Manali 5 mm, Poanta Sahib 4.8 mm, Kasauli 4.5 mm, Dhaulakuan and Berthin 4 mm each, Nahan 3.8 mm and Seobagh and Bhuntar 3 mm.

Moderate fog was witnessed in Sundernagar and shallow fog in Mandi and Kalpa. The Met has cautioned people of dense fog at isolated places in low hills and plains areas till Wednesday.

Tabo was the coldest place at night, recording a low of minus 5.2 degree Celsius.

The Met office has predicted moderate rain in low and plains areas, and snow in isolated areas in middle and high hills on Sunday.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of January 1, the MeT said, predicting light rain and snow in isolated places in Middle and high hills on Thursday and Friday.