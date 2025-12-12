Light snowfall likely in higher reaches of Himachal over weekend

Shimla, Dec 12 (PTI) Light snowfall is likely in higher reaches of Lahaul and Spiti, and Chamba and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh over the weekend as a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to influence the Western Himalayan region, weather officials said on Friday.

The weather would remain normal in rest of the nine districts of the state, they said.

Very light snowfall is also likely in higher reaches of Lahaul and Chamba on December 17, 18 and 19.

Himachal received zero rainfall against normal rainfall of 8.3 mm from December 1 to 11, a deficit of 100 percent.

However, during the post monsoon season from October 1 to December 11, the state received 69.5 mm against 53.1 mm, an excess of 31 percent.

The Met has said there will be dense fog (visibility 50 to 200 metres) in Bilaspur and shallow fog (visibility 500 metres) in Mandi during the early morning hours.