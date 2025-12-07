Light snowfall likely in higher reaches of Kashmir on Monday

Srinagar, Dec 7 (PTI) The night temperatures in Kashmir rose by several degrees but stayed below the freezing point, officials said on Sunday.

Pahalgam resort in south Kashmir, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir as the minimum settled at a low of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, they said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- settled at minus 0.9 degrees Celsius, a rise of 3.2 degrees compared to the previous night, the officials said.

The gateway town to the valley, Qazigund, recorded a low of minus 1 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at minus 0.8 degrees Celsius in north Kashmir's Kupwara, and 1.1 degrees Celsius in south Kashmir's Kokernag, the officials said.

Gulmarg lodged minus 1.6 degrees Celsius and Pulwama town recorded minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, they said.

The meteorological department said the weather would remain generally cloudy but dry on December 6-7, and a brief spell of light snowfall at isolated places in the higher reaches of north and central Kashmir is likely on December 8. PTI MIJ DV DV