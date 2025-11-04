Light, sound shows held in 4 Punjab districts for 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Chandigarh, Nov 4 (PTI) The Punjab government on Tuesday organised light and sound shows in four districts of the state, as part of a series of events to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The events witnessed a turnout of devotees along with the participation of cabinet ministers, MLAs, and local dignitaries, an official statement said.

According to a government spokesperson, Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, attended the show held at the Sports Stadium, Madhopur in Fatehgarh Sahib.

The Defence Services Welfare, Freedom Fighters and Horticulture Minister Mohinder Bhagat, along with Advisor to the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs Deepak Bali, attended the show at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium, Jalandhar, he said.

At Pathankot's Lamini Stadium, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchakk graced the occasion, while Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh attended the show organised at Polo Ground, Patiala, the spokesperson said.

The light and sound shows, using modern laser lights and 3D projection technology, vividly depicted the life, philosophy, teachings, and martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, who sacrificed his life to uphold the right to freedom of faith, he added.

The Punjab government is organising these shows across all 23 districts, which will continue till November 20, the spokesperson said.