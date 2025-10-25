Light to heavy rains likely in coastal, southern districts of Bengal from Oct 27

Kolkata, Oct 25 (PTI) Light rains are likely to lash several south Bengal districts from October 27 as a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moves westwards, a spokesperson of the India Meteorological Department's east headquarters said on Saturday.

There will be light rains and showers accompanied by thunder under the influence of the system from Monday at isolated pockets of South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Purba and Paschim Midnapore districts, the spokesperson said.

"On October 28, there will be light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places over South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts and at a few places over rest of the districts of South Bengal with heavy rain (07-11 cm) likely to occur at one or two places in the two coastal districts," he said.

On October 29, thunderstorms with gusty wind (30-40 kmph) and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over North and South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Jhargram, Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts as well as Kolkata and Howrah, he added.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over all the districts of south Bengal with heavy rain (07-11 cm) likely to lash one or two places over North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Jhargram, Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts on that day, he said.

On October 30, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at many places over all the districts of south Bengal with heavy rains (07-11 cm) likely to occur at one or two places over Birbhum, Murshidabad and Paschim Bardhaman districts of South Bengal.

"Also on October 31, thunderstorms with gusty winds (30-40 kmph) and lightnings are likely to strike at one or two places over all the districts of South Bengal with light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places in all the districts," the weatherman said.

In its latest statement, the IMD said the well-marked low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal "moved nearly westwards and concentrated into a depression and lay centred about 420 kilometres west-southwest of Port Blair and 1,040 kms south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha)".

"It is likely to move west-north-westwards and intensify further into a deep depression by Sunday and into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday morning. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent 48 hours," the weather bulletin said. PTI SUS MNB