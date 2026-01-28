Light to moderate rain; hail, fog witnessed across Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow, Jan 28 (PTI) Light to moderate rainfall was recorded across most areas in western Uttar Pradesh, with some rainfall also observed in the eastern parts of the state over the past 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms occurred in isolated locations in both western and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Hailstorms were reported in one or two places in western Uttar Pradesh, including Bareilly, and gusty winds were experienced across both meteorological subdivisions, officials said.

The highest wind speed of 50 km/h was recorded in Agra, and dense fog was observed at isolated locations in western Uttar Pradesh.

According to the IMD, rainfall was recorded in Gutraur (Sambhal) 5 cm; Tirva (Kannauj) 4 cm; and 3 cm each at Amroha, Sambhal, Nawabganj (Bareilly), Madawara (Lalitpur), Bharthana (Etawah), Bareilly, Chandpur (Bijnor), Moradabad, Milak (Rampur) and Bilgram (Hardoi).

Night temperatures showed a marked increase in the Gorakhpur and Ayodhya divisions. A significant rise was noted in the Lucknow, Bareilly, and Agra divisions, while temperatures remained largely unchanged in other areas.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 9.0 degrees Celsius in Bulandshahr.

Dense fog is expected in isolated areas of both western and eastern Uttar Pradesh on January 29.