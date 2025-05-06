Light to moderate rain in parts of Himachal, Met office predicts wet spell till May 12

Shimla, May 6 (PTI) Parts of Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate rain on Tuesday, with the local Met office predicting a wet spell in the state till May 12.

The Met office on Tuesday issued a 'yellow' warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds reaching speeds of 30-60 kilometres per hour in isolated parts of all districts till Saturday.

Reckong Peo, Kufri and Dhaulakuan witnessed gusty winds in the 24 hours ended at 5 pm.

Dhaulakuan received 40.5 mm rainfall, followed by Paonta Sahib (34 mm), Pachhad (30 mm), Jatton Barrage (20.3 mm), Sangrah (19 mm), Narkanda (18 mm) and Sujanpur Tira (17.5 mm) during this period.

Nahan recorded 9.4 mm rainfall, Solan 7.9 mm and Shimla 5.2 mm.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 4.1 degrees Celsius. Una was the hottest place with a day temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh has received 112.7 mm rainfall from March 1 to May 6 against a normal of 191.3 mm.