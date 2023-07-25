Light to moderate rain likely in Delhi on Tuesday

New Delhi: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers have been forecast in the city on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 28.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 83 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 38.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.