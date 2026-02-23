Light to moderate rain likely in Kolkata, south Bengal districts on Tuesday: IMD

Kolkata, Feb 23 (PTI) Light to moderate rain is likely to occur on Tuesday in some south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, after a gap of nearly three months, the IMD said.

While Kolkata and its adjoining districts last experienced rainfall in November, a few western districts like Purulia got some drizzle in early December, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here told PTI on Monday.

The IMD said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely on Tuesday in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, South and North 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram districts.

It said that light to moderate rain is also likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri on Monday and Tuesday.

The Himalayan tourist town of Darjeeling recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 6.6 degree Celsius, while Kalimpong was warmer at 11 degree Celsius, the Met data said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 20.6 degree Celsius, it said.

There will not be any large change in minimum temperatures across all the districts of the state in the next seven days, the Met said. PTI AMR RG