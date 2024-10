Jaipur: Light to moderate rain was recorded at many places in eastern parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, the meteorological department said.

According to the Meteorological Center Jaipur, the weather remained mostly dry in western Rajasthan during this period.

Dungla in Chittorgarh logged the highest rainfall of 47 mm during this period and the highest temperature was recorded at 38.2 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar, the weather office said.