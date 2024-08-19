Light to moderate rainfall continues in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur: Light to moderate rainfall continued in parts of Rajasthan, where the highest rainfall of 58 mm was recorded in Nathdwara (Rajsamand).

Besides, 47 mm rainfall was recorded at Rajakheda in Dholpur, 35 mm at Sahada in Bhilwara, 30 mm at Sawai Madhopur and 29 mm at Bundi Nainwa.

Rainfall below 29 mm was also recorded at many places in Pali, Karauli, Jaipur and Dausa, according to the Meteorological Department.

Heavy rains are likely in some parts of Kota and Udaipur division this weekend, it said.