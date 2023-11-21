Light to moderate rains likely in parts of Maharashtra, Goa from November 23-27

Pune, Nov 21 (PTI) Parts of Maharashtra, including the coastal Konkan region, and Goa are likely to experience light to moderate rains from November 23 to November 27 due to strong moisture-laden easterly winds, said a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) official here on Tuesday.

Mumbai and its adjoining districts are part of the Konkan administrative division.

"Because of strong easterly wave, rains are very likely to occur over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Light to moderate rains may occur in these areas from November 23 to November 27," said Anupam Kashyapi, Head, Weather Forecasting Division, IMD, Pune.

During the November 24-27 period, Pune, located in western Maharashtra, is likely to experience very light to moderate showers accompanied with thunder, he said. PTI SPK RSY