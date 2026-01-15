Light to moderate rains, snow from January 16 to 21 in HP: Met

Shimla, Jan 15 (PTI) The Shimla Meteorological centre on Thursday predicted a wet spell in the state from January 16 to 21 and issued a yellow warning of cold wave in isolated places.

The yellow warning was issued for five out of 12 districts, namely Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi, for Friday, the meteorological centre said.

"Light to moderate rain and snow are likely in isolated places in middle and high hills from January 16 to 21, while light rains are expected in isolated areas in low hills on January 19 and 20, they said.

A fresh Western Disturbance hovers over the Western Himalayan region, and as a consequence, light to moderate rains or snow are likely at isolated places in mid and higher hills, it said.

Another fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from January 19, it added.

The weather in the region was dry. However, an intense cold wave prevailed, and Kukumseri in Tribal Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest during the night, recording a low of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, while Solan was the hottest during the day with a high of 23.5 degrees Celsius.

Very dense fog reducing visibility to 200 metres was observed in Bilaspur, moderate fog reducing visibility to 400 metres in Poanta sahib, while shallow fog was seen in Una.

A severe cold wave was witnessed in Berthin, Hamirpur and Mandi, while a cold wave was experienced in Bilaspur, Una and Kangra, the MeT said. PTI BPL SHS