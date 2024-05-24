Lightening kills college student in Udupi

Udupi (Karnataka), May 24 (PTI) A 20-year-old college student lost his life after being struck by lightning near Shirva Manibettu in Udupi taluk here, police said on Friday.

The student, Rakshit Poojary, lost his life in the incident that occurred late Thursday night, they said.

According to the police, Poojary was standing near the outdoor washroom of his house when lightning struck him. He was rushed to Kasturba hospital in Manipal but he could not be saved.

Police have filed a report and are investigating.

Poojary hailed from Totadamane in Shirva Manibettu. He was a second-year Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) student at MSRS College in Shirva. Friends and family remember him as a diligent student. PTI CORR AMP ANE