Lightening strike kills one, injures two others in Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 13 (PTI) A 56-year-old labourer died and two others sustained injuries after being struck by lightning in Ichalampady of Noojibaltila village in Dakshina Kannada, officials said on Monday.

Shrikisun was part of a group of labourers involved in sand extraction from the river bed in Ichalampady, they said.

According to the officials, when a thunderstorm hit the area on the evening of May 11, work was halted, and the labourers sought shelter in sheds along the river bank. Lightning struck the shed where Shrikisun and three other labourers had taken refuge.

The hospital authorities who treated the labourers stated that Shrikisun died in the impact. The other two sustained burn injuries and were stated to be out of danger. PTI COR AMP KH