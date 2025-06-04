Lighting bidi causes fire, elderly paralytic man dies in Bhandara district

Bhandara, Jun 4 (PTI) Smoking bidi (hand-rolled thin cigarettes) is considered injurious to health, but it turned fatal for a 65-year-old man in Bhandara district of Maharashtra when an ignited bidi triggered a fire and engulfed him.

The man died after his clothes caught fire while he was smoking a bidi in his home in Manegaon village under Lakhni taluka of the district in Vidarbha on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identifed by police as Omprakash Kamble.

According to police, Kamble was a paralytic and largely confined to his bed since the last five years.

The elderly man was a smoker and he lit a bidi when there were no one in his house. It accidentally triggered fire in which he suffered severe burn injuries and died, they added. PTI COR CLS RSY