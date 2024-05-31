Lightning claims two lives in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bokaro/Dumka, May 31 (PTI) Lightning claimed the lives of two persons in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place when they were returning home after attending the last rites of a person at Nutandih village, located within the jurisdiction of Barmaaiya police station, police added.

Chas DSP Purushottam Kumar Singh said the victims were rushed to Sadar Hospital, but doctors pronounced them dead upon arrival.

The deceased have been identified as Badal Rai and Partho Rai.

In a separate incident on the same day, 26 cattle were also killed by lightning strikes in Dumka district's Kolarkand panchayat area. PTI COR SAN MNB