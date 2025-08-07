Lightning, drowning, snakebites claimed over 430 lives in Jharkhand in past 3 months: Official

Ranchi, Aug 7 (PTI) As many as 431 people died in Jharkhand in various disasters, including lightning strikes and drowning, over the past three months, an official said on Thursday.

Of the fatalities, 180 were killed in incidents of lightning strikes while 161 drowned during the period, he said.

“A total of 431 people died in various disasters... in Jharkhand between May 1 and July 31,” Disaster Management Department Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sharma told PTI.

Sharma said 80 people died due to snakebites, nine in heavy rain and one in floods.

Jharkhand has been experiencing heavy rainfall since June 17, causing damage to life, property and crops.