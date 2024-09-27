Lightning kills couple, their son in MP’s Rajgarh district

Rajgarh, Sep 27 (PTI) A couple and their teenage son were killed while their daughter was injured after lightning struck them at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, police said on Friday.

A bolt from the sky hit farmer Raju Sen (45), his wife Krishna Bai (40) and their son Braj Sen (15) on Thursday evening while they were working on their soybean field at Mehrajpura village in Khilchipur tehsil, about 25 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

All three died at the scene. Raju’s daughter Priyanka (17) was wounded in the lightning strike and was admitted to the district hospital, he said.

Khilchipur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sushil Kumar said that the district administration has released Rs 10,000 each for the last rites of the deceased.

As per the rules, he said, a compensation of Rs 4 lakh per deceased person will be provided to their family.