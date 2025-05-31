Lightning kills elephant calf in Tripura

Agartala, May 31 (PTI) An elephant calf died after it was struck by lightning in Tripura's Khowai district, officials said on Saturday.

People living in the Baramura hill range informed the Forest department about the death of the elephant calf on Friday, they said.

Following the information, a group of four veterinarians headed by Dr Viswabharati Debbarma visited the spot and conducted a post-mortem of the elephant.

The postmortem report said the elephant calf died from lightning strike and would be of two years of age.

There are about 40 elephants in the state. PTI JOY RG