Lightning kills four in Odisha's Ganjam

Berhampur, Jun 3 (PTI) Four persons were killed in lightning strikes in separate places in Odisha's Ganjam district, a police officer said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Sanyashi Sahu, Lambodar Panigrahy and Sanjay Gouda of Ganjam district and Dugun Pradhan of Khurda district, the officer said.

Sahu and Pradhan, who were selling toys at Pattapur had taken shelter near a tree in Pattapur during thunderstorm and rainfall when lightning struck them on Sunday.

"We found them unconscious and rushed them to hospital at Digapahandi, where the doctors declared them dead," said Ajay Kumar Swain, inspector in charge, Pattapur police station.

Sandhyarani Singh, inspector in charge, Badagarh police station said lightning struck Panigrahy on Sunday. He was rushed to Badagarh hospital, where doctors declared him dead, she said.

Lightning struck Sanjay Gouda near his village on Sunday. When he was rushed to the sub-divisional hospital, Hinjili, doctors declared him dead, said Srinibash Sethi, inspector in charge, Hinjili police station. PTI COR BBM RG