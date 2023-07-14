Lightning kills four in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) Four people, including two teenagers, were killed after being struck by lightning in different areas in this district on Friday afternoon, Police said.

According to the police, Nisha Kumari (17) died and Priyanka (18), Lalbuchi (45), and Asha Devi (52) were injured by lightning in Bankara village of Ubhaon police station area.

All have been admitted to Community Health Centre, Belthara Road for treatment. At the time of the incident, all were transplanting paddy in the field.

Ravikant (28) died after being struck by lightning in Narni village of Rasda Kotwali area. At the time of the incident, Ravi was getting the labourers to transplant paddy in the field. Usha (35) and Basanti (30) were injured by lightning while working on the farm. Both women have been admitted to the Community Health Center, Rasra.

Vikesh Kharwar (16) died after being struck by lightning on Friday afternoon in Khalispur Kakri village of Nagra police station area. Mamsi Devi died after being struck by lightning on Friday afternoon in Chak Bahauddin village of Pakdi police station area. The police have taken all the bodies in their possession and sent them for postmortem.

In the Kailipali village of Rasda Kotwali area, six monkeys sitting on a Peepal tree were seriously injured due to lightning. Five of the monkeys died later. PTI COR CDN CK