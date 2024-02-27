Lightning kills girl in Jharkhand's Palamu district

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Feb 27 (PTI) A girl was killed after being struck by a lightning in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The girl identified as Sanju Kumari (15) had gone out to collect firewood in Singhna village under Hydernagar block when she was struck by lightning, the officer said.

Sanju was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, he said.

Police have sent for post-mortem examination in Hussainabad Sub-Divisional Hospital. PTI COR BS MNB