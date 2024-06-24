Lightning kills man in UP

Bijnor (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was killed and three others sustained severe burn injuries when lightning struck them near the Ramganga bridge here on Monday, police said.

The four men on two motorcycles were returning from a funeral in the Mubarakpur Gawadi area of the district when the incident occurred, they said.

Circle Officer Afzalgarh Archana Singh said the four men were taken to a hospital in Dhampur where doctors declared one of them dead.

The deceased was identified as Rupendra, police said. The condition of the others -- Arvind, Anil, and Omprakash -- is critical. PTI COR NAV RHL