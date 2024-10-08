Lightning kills two children in Jharkhand's Giridih district

Giridih/Ranchi, Oct 8 (PTI) Heavy rain coupled with thunderstorms lashed parts of Jharkhand on Tuesday, killing two children in Giridih district and causing the collapse of several Toran Dwars (bamboo structures) for Durga Puja pandals in the state capital.

The two children, identified as Sonu Kumar (10) and Biraj Kumar (8), were killed by a lightning strike while playing near their home in Nawadih village within Ganwa police station limits.

According to a police official, as the rain began, the children took shelter under a tree when they were struck by lightning.

In Ranchi, several Toran Dwars were damaged due to the combination of heavy rain and strong winds, leading to traffic disruptions in many areas.

Abhishek Anand, in-charge of the Ranchi meteorological centre, said parts of Jharkhand may continue to experience light to moderate rainfall until October 11. PTI SAN SAN MNB