Lightning kills two in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Jun 30 (PTI) Two persons including a priest died in separate incidents of lighting, which also left seven others injured, on Sunday in Deoria district, police said.

Kotwali police station SHO Ved Prakash Sharma said the incident happened around 1.00 pm when it was raining heavily in the area.

Some people, including the temple priest, had taken shelter in the temple at the Goplapur village under Kotwali police station when lightning struck the structure. The lightning was so strong that it burnt a hole in the roof of the temple, and those who had taken shelter were hit, Sharma said.

Temple priest Radheshyam Giri (50) got electrocuted, he said, adding seven other people sustained serious burn injuries.

They are undergoing treatment at medical college, the officer said.

In the second incident, Rajnath Kushwaha (40) was struck by lightning when he was sowing paddy in his fields. He died on the spot.

District Magistrate Akhand Pratap Singh said the relatives of the deceased and the injured will be provided government assistance as per rules.