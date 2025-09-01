Lightning strike kills 2 farmers in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) Two farmers were killed on Monday after being struck by lightning while grazing cattle at a village in Bahraich district, police said.

The incident took place in Niyamatpur Reta village when lightning struck Ramsoorat Yadav (48) and Peshkar Yadav (45) as they were grazing their cattle, killing them on the spot, police said.

A police team reached the spot, and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Kaiserganj sub-divisional magistrate Akhilesh Kumar Singh visited the victims’ families and assured them of support.

Steps are being taken to provide financial assistance to the bereaved families, he said. PTI COR ABN ABN ARI ARI