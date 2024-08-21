Lightning strike kills 20 cattle in Chhattisgarh's Korba district

Korba, Aug 21 (PTI) Twenty cattle were killed after being struck by lightning in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Kerakachhar village on Tuesday.

Two cowherds had taken the animals to the nearby forest for grazing when they were caught in a thunderstorm, said the official.

The men escaped unhurt as they were standing at some distance from the spot.

The deceased cattle comprised nine cows, seven bulls and four calves, the official said, adding that police and revenue department officials visited the village on Wednesday morning and autopsy of the animals was conducted.